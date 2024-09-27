Open Menu

Catch-up Drive Against Polio On Oct 1

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Catch-up drive against polio on Oct 1

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem has said that a 'big catch-up' activity is being started from October 1 to immunize children.

Those who missed out due to any reason will be vaccinated to save them from diseases.

In this regard, all arrangements have been completed by the health department and parents who could not vaccinate their children due to any reason in the past must vaccinate their children so that they are protected from harmful diseases. He expressed these views at a meeting organized by the health department.

The Deputy Commissioner said that it is important that parents ensure a complete course of immunization on time to protect children from dangerous diseases.

ADCG Umar Farooq, CO Health Dr. Aslam Asad and other officers of the health department were also present.

