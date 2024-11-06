Catch-up Polio Campaign Starts From 11,November In Larkana Distt:
Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2024 | 06:40 PM
Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor presided over the meeting about catch-up campaign starting from November 11, for remaining children who could not taken polio drops in polio campaign of October in Larkana district
The Deputy Commissioner of Larkana gave strict instructions to the health department and related officials and said that during the catch-up, the anti-polio vaccine must be given to the children who were left behind during the polio campaign.
He further said that complete preparations should be made in this regard so that no child is left out of drinking the anti-polio vaccine during the catch-up.Health department officials and other stakeholders participated in the meeting.
