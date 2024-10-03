Catch-up Vaccination Campaign Opens In Bahawalpur
Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2024 | 06:44 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Health Department, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation, has launched a catch-up vaccination campaign in the Bahawalpur district.
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa inaugurated the vaccination drive in the outdoor section of Bahawal Victoria Hospital. CEO Health Dr. Aamir Basheer, WHO representative Dr. Mufakker Mian, and other relevant officials were also present at the occasion. CEO Health Dr. Aamir Basheer informed that during the large catch-up vaccination campaign, over 27,000 children under the age of five would receive vaccinations.
These children had not been vaccinated for various reasons or had not completed their vaccination course. Additionally, 4,089 children with zero doses will also be vaccinated, and this campaign will continue until October 31. Dr. Aamir Basheer stated that the Punjab government is striving to protect children from various epidemic diseases. The catch-up campaign is a commendable initiative by the Punjab government, aiming to reach children who have not completed their vaccination courses against infectious diseases, ensuring their health and well-being.
