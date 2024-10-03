Open Menu

Catch-up Vaccination Campaign Opens In Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2024 | 06:44 PM

Catch-up vaccination campaign opens in Bahawalpur

The Health Department, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation, has launched a catch-up vaccination campaign in the Bahawalpur district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Health Department, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation, has launched a catch-up vaccination campaign in the Bahawalpur district.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa inaugurated the vaccination drive in the outdoor section of Bahawal Victoria Hospital. CEO Health Dr. Aamir Basheer, WHO representative Dr. Mufakker Mian, and other relevant officials were also present at the occasion. CEO Health Dr. Aamir Basheer informed that during the large catch-up vaccination campaign, over 27,000 children under the age of five would receive vaccinations.

These children had not been vaccinated for various reasons or had not completed their vaccination course. Additionally, 4,089 children with zero doses will also be vaccinated, and this campaign will continue until October 31. Dr. Aamir Basheer stated that the Punjab government is striving to protect children from various epidemic diseases. The catch-up campaign is a commendable initiative by the Punjab government, aiming to reach children who have not completed their vaccination courses against infectious diseases, ensuring their health and well-being.

Related Topics

World Government Of Punjab Victoria Bahawalpur October From

Recent Stories

Tunisia readies for vote as incumbent Saied eyes v ..

Tunisia readies for vote as incumbent Saied eyes victory

4 minutes ago
 AI-powered traffic control system pilot project la ..

AI-powered traffic control system pilot project launched in Multan

4 minutes ago
 Pak-Iran PFG condemns Israel’s aggression in Gaz ..

Pak-Iran PFG condemns Israel’s aggression in Gaza, Lebanon

4 minutes ago
 Orderly room for police officials held

Orderly room for police officials held

4 minutes ago
 Cricket: Scotland v Bangladesh Women's T20 World C ..

Cricket: Scotland v Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup scores

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Malaysia agree to enhance educational li ..

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to enhance educational linkages, aviation cooperation

14 minutes ago
Rupee sheds 11 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 11 paisa against dollar

14 minutes ago
 Emirates halts Iran, Iraq, Jordan flights over 're ..

Emirates halts Iran, Iraq, Jordan flights over 'regional unrest'

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Malaysia agree to deepen trade, investme ..

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to deepen trade, investment cooperation; reiterate stan ..

6 minutes ago
 PITB organises workshop on 'Incorporating mindfuln ..

PITB organises workshop on 'Incorporating mindfulness in everyday life'

6 minutes ago
 Oil rallies, stocks mostly retreat on Middle East ..

Oil rallies, stocks mostly retreat on Middle East tensions

6 minutes ago
 AJK President still remembers bleak memory of eart ..

AJK President still remembers bleak memory of earthquake

49 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan