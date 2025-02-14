Open Menu

Catch Up Vaccination From Feb 17 To Feb 28 Planned

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Catch up vaccination from Feb 17 to Feb 28 planned

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Muhammad Arif Khan, marked the beginning of the Bag Catch-up Vaccination Campaign, set to take place from February 17 to 28.

The campaign aims at vaccinating approximately 500,000 children under the age of 5 who have not received vaccinations for various reasons.

These children will be protected against 12 dangerous diseases through the efforts of 130 EPI Health Technicians and 40 District Supervisors. Health department teams will visit villages and set up specific vaccination points to facilitate the process.

Arif Khan emphasized the importance of deploying expert health staff, particularly in remote areas, to ensure the campaign's success. He also stressed the need for social mobilization and awareness campaigns through various media channels.

The Deputy Commissioner took the opportunity to recognize the outstanding performance of District Health Officer Dr. Muhammad Nisar, Polio Incharge, DS. Viz, Polio Field Workers, and Line Officer Zahid Hussain, presenting them with certificates of appreciation.

APP/ari/vak

Recent Stories

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organi ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..

31 minutes ago
 Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, minister ..

Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, ministers to accelerate trade ties in ..

31 minutes ago
 President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, milit ..

President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, military equipment worth billions o ..

50 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billi ..

AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024

1 hour ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams i ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars

1 hour ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

2 hours ago
After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to app ..

After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to appear on YouTuber Ranveer Allaha ..

2 hours ago
 Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for fut ..

Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for future generations

3 hours ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches inaug ..

Department of Government Enablement launches inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless Cust ..

3 hours ago
 Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s p ..

Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s political transition, security, ..

3 hours ago
 UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza

UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza

4 hours ago
 China begins drilling ultra-deep oil and gas wells ..

China begins drilling ultra-deep oil and gas wells in Taklimakan Desert

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan