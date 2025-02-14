Catch Up Vaccination From Feb 17 To Feb 28 Planned
Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2025 | 02:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Muhammad Arif Khan, marked the beginning of the Bag Catch-up Vaccination Campaign, set to take place from February 17 to 28.
The campaign aims at vaccinating approximately 500,000 children under the age of 5 who have not received vaccinations for various reasons.
These children will be protected against 12 dangerous diseases through the efforts of 130 EPI Health Technicians and 40 District Supervisors. Health department teams will visit villages and set up specific vaccination points to facilitate the process.
Arif Khan emphasized the importance of deploying expert health staff, particularly in remote areas, to ensure the campaign's success. He also stressed the need for social mobilization and awareness campaigns through various media channels.
The Deputy Commissioner took the opportunity to recognize the outstanding performance of District Health Officer Dr. Muhammad Nisar, Polio Incharge, DS. Viz, Polio Field Workers, and Line Officer Zahid Hussain, presenting them with certificates of appreciation.
APP/ari/vak
