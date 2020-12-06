UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Category "A" Suspect Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 01:10 PM

Category

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :the police have arrested a suspect of category "A" after six year as a case was lodged against him at Uch Sharif police station.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that Uch Sharif police have registered a case against the accused identified as Sajjad of robbery six years back.

The accused, however, managed to fled from the scene and hided himself for last six year. He was declared category "A" suspect.

A police team of PS Uch Sharif following information raided a place and arrested the accused.

Further probe was in process.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Robbery Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

UAE Press:Setting our sights on the red planet

56 minutes ago

Mainland China reports 18 new coronavirus cases

56 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 6, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, S. Korean FM review consolidat ..

13 hours ago

Etisalat key regional, international player in 5G: ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.