Category "A" Suspect Arrested

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :the police have arrested a suspect of category "A" after six year as a case was lodged against him at Uch Sharif police station.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that Uch Sharif police have registered a case against the accused identified as Sajjad of robbery six years back.

The accused, however, managed to fled from the scene and hided himself for last six year. He was declared category "A" suspect.

A police team of PS Uch Sharif following information raided a place and arrested the accused.

Further probe was in process.