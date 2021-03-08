UrduPoint.com
Category-D Hospital Mardan Gets Solar Energy: MS

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 01:36 PM

A Category-D hospital in Mardan has been installed with solar panel to provide low cost and uninterrupted power supply to all the departments under the hospitals' solarization project, initiated by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :A Category-D hospital in Mardan has been installed with solar panel to provide low cost and uninterrupted power supply to all the departments under the hospitals' solarization project, initiated by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Talking to media, MS of the hospital Dr Rahatullah said that the development took place with concentrated efforts of DHO Mardan, Dr Kachkol Khan and MPA Tufail Anjum adding the hospital would now have an alternate power supply system for provision of continued healthcare services.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in its efforts to provide best possible medical services to the people.

DHO Dr Kachkol Khan said all the departments of the hospital would have uninterrupted and low-cost power supply.

While talking to media Personal Secretary to MPA, Tufail Anjum said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was materializing its pledges regarding bringing reforms in health and education sectors and solarization of the hospitals was a part of these efforts. He lauded the services of MS Dr Rahatullah for ensuring all basic facilities and best services to the patients at the hospital.

