Open Menu

Catering Services In High Demand As Eid Milad Un Nabi (PBUH) Celebrations Intensify

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Catering services in high demand as Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) celebrations intensify

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) As Pakistanis prepare to celebrate the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on September 17, the catering industry is experiencing an unprecedented surge in demand for its services where grand Milad events and processions are being held across the country to meet the requirements of their clients.

To cater to the diverse tastes of their clients, caterers are offering a wide range of cuisine, from traditional Pakistani dishes like biryani, haleem, and kebabs to modern fusion food, a report aired by a private news channel.

To meet the demand, caterers are hiring additional staff, including chefs, waiters, and delivery personnel. They are also investing in logistics, including transportation and equipment to ensure that food is delivered hot and fresh to the events, said a worker in the catering business.

Despite the rush, caterers are ensuring that quality and hygiene are not compromised. They are following strict food safety guidelines to ensure that food is prepared and served in a clean and safe environment, said a citizen.

The surge in demand for catering services is also giving an economic boost to the industry. Caterers are reporting an increase in profits, which is helping to sustain businesses and create jobs, said a owner of catering business.

The celebrations are also benefiting related industries, such as event management, decoration, and transportation, said a youngster.

"I am so excited to celebrate the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with my family and friends," said Maria Khan, a resident of Lahore. "The food, the decorations, the prayers everything comes together to create a truly special atmosphere."

"This is the one time of the year when the whole community comes together to celebrate," said Dr. Muhammad Hassan, a professor from Peshawar. "The Milad celebrations promote unity, love, and peace, and I'm so grateful to be a part of it."

"The caterers are doing a fantastic job of providing a wide range of options for food," said Amna Butt, a working professional from Lahore. "I am especially looking forward to trying some of the traditional desserts, like gulab jamun and jalebi."

"The Milad celebrations are a time of great joy and spiritual reflection," said Ahmed Ali, a student from Karachi. "I love seeing the streets decorated with lights and banners, and the smell of traditional food wafting through the air."

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Peshawar Business Student Job September Family Event From Industry Unity Foods Limited Jobs Love

Recent Stories

Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security ..

Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security forces

52 minutes ago
 Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of ..

Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of enemy: COAS

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

19 hours ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

19 hours ago
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

20 hours ago
 Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

20 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

21 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

22 hours ago
 PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

1 day ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan