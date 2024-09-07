Catering services in high demand as Milad (P.B.U.H) celebrations intensify

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) As Pakistan prepares to celebrate the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on September 17, the catering industry is experiencing an unprecedented surge in demand for its services where grand Milad events and processions are being held across the country to meet the requirements of their clients.

To cater to the diverse tastes of their clients, caterers are offering a wide range of cuisine, from traditional Pakistani dishes like biryani, haleem, and kebabs to modern fusion food, a report aired by a private news channel.

To meet the demand, caterers are hiring additional staff, including chefs, waiters, and delivery personnel. They are also investing in logistics, including transportation and equipment to ensure that food is delivered hot and fresh to the events, said a worker in the catering business.

Despite the rush, caterers are ensuring that quality and hygiene are not compromised. They are following strict food safety guidelines to ensure that food is prepared and served in a clean and safe environment, said a citizen.

The surge in demand for catering services is also giving an economic boost to the industry. Caterers are reporting an increase in profits, which is helping to sustain businesses and create jobs, said an owner of catering business.

The celebrations are also benefiting related industries, such as event management, decoration, and transportation, said a youngster.

"I am so excited to celebrate the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with my family and friends," said Maria Khan, a resident of Lahore. "The food, the decorations, the prayers everything comes together to create a truly special atmosphere", she added.

"This is the one time of the year when the whole community comes together to celebrate," said Dr. Muhammad Hassan, a professor from Peshawar. "The Milad celebrations promote unity, love, and peace, and I'm so grateful to be a part of it", he said.

"The caterers are doing a fantastic job of providing a wide range of options for food," said a working professional from Lahore, Amna Butt, adding, "I am especially looking forward to trying some of the traditional desserts, like gulab jamun and jalebi."

"The Milad celebrations are a time of great joy and spiritual reflection," said Ahmed Ali, a student from Karachi. "I love seeing the streets decorated with lights and banners, and the smell of traditional food wafting through the air", he said.