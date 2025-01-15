Cath lab to be established at DHQ Dera: Dr Farrukh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) In a move to enhance cardiac care for heart patients of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Southern districts, a cardiac catheterization laboratory (Cath lab) is being established at District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), Dera Ismail Khan.

Talking to APP, Hospital Director Dr Farrukh Jameel informed that the tender process for the installation of the facility has been initiated. This new cath lab, he said, will offer life-saving procedures like angiography, angioplasty and Cardiac bypass.

Earlier, Dr. Farrukh said the southern districts were lacking these facilities and the cardiac patients of these areas were referred to big cities like Islamabad, Peshawar and Multan for these procedures.

The infrastructure for this project is near to completion and the facility would be made operational within three months, he mentioned.

He said “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is personally interested for early completion of this project.”