Cathedral Church Organises Peace Rally

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Cathedral Church organises peace rally

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) A peace rally was organised in the Cathedral Church in connection with World "Peace Day" under the aegis of Commission for Inter-Religious Dialogue, here on Saturday.

Organised by the Commission for Inter-Religious Dialogue, a rally was held at the Cathedral Church Lahore.

Candles of peace were lit by the inter-religious leaders. Maulana Muhammad Asim Makhdoom, Dr. Badr Munir Mujjadadi, Sohail Ahmad Raza, Sahibzada Talha Badr, Father Asif Sardar, Pastor Aminul Khokhar, Father Ashfaq Anthony and Dr. Badr Munir Mujdadi specially participated in the rally.

Addressing the participants, Maulana Mohammad Asim Makhdoom said that today the World Peace Day is being celebrated all over the world, followers of all religions live in Pakistan and all minorities are safe here.

Father Asif Sardar said that religious tolerance is being promoted in the country. He said that they have planted olive trees in places of worship of all religions, adding that olive is a symbol of peace and respected by all religions. He said that every citizen has to use his abilities to establish peace in the country.

