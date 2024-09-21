Cathedral Church Organises Peace Rally
Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) A peace rally was organised in the Cathedral Church in connection with World "Peace Day" under the aegis of Commission for Inter-Religious Dialogue, here on Saturday.
Organised by the Commission for Inter-Religious Dialogue, a rally was held at the Cathedral Church Lahore.
Candles of peace were lit by the inter-religious leaders. Maulana Muhammad Asim Makhdoom, Dr. Badr Munir Mujjadadi, Sohail Ahmad Raza, Sahibzada Talha Badr, Father Asif Sardar, Pastor Aminul Khokhar, Father Ashfaq Anthony and Dr. Badr Munir Mujdadi specially participated in the rally.
Addressing the participants, Maulana Mohammad Asim Makhdoom said that today the World Peace Day is being celebrated all over the world, followers of all religions live in Pakistan and all minorities are safe here.
Father Asif Sardar said that religious tolerance is being promoted in the country. He said that they have planted olive trees in places of worship of all religions, adding that olive is a symbol of peace and respected by all religions. He said that every citizen has to use his abilities to establish peace in the country.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farah Diba applauds PM for journalists' health insurance scheme3 minutes ago
-
SHO Sangjani jailed for unlawful detention of citizens without charges3 minutes ago
-
Corrected.........4 girls killed in two incidents, one accused arrested13 minutes ago
-
Alhamra’s kids carnival kicks off13 minutes ago
-
Free Wi-Fi service scope widens13 minutes ago
-
7 dead,1527 injured in 1377 RTCs in Punjab13 minutes ago
-
4 girls killed in two incidents; one accused arrested23 minutes ago
-
PPP marks Bilawal’s 36th birthday23 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of recovery of 2 girls’ bodies in Jaranwala--Corrected33 minutes ago
-
Punjab ministers say people rejected PTI call for rally33 minutes ago
-
UN Peace Day: World's first Peace Repository to be set up in Pakistan33 minutes ago
-
Wani seeks OHCHR's role for an unhindered access to Kashmir to effectively report on human rights ab ..53 minutes ago