Catherine Rodriguez joins as US Consul General

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Catherine Rodriguez Friday assumed charge as the Consul General (CG) of the United States Consulate in Lahore.

She has Succeeded CG Colleen Crenwelge.

Catherine Rodriguez is a seasoned diplomat who has vast experience of working in Pakistan in two previous occasions when she served at US consulates in Karachi and Peshawar.

Consul General Rodriguez last assignment was as the Chief of Staff for the Director General of the U.S. Foreign Service and Director of Human Resources.

She began her Foreign Service career with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Washington D.C., with additional tours in Costa Rica and El Salvador before joining the Department of State.

Rodriguez has served as Regional Director for the Office of Foreign Missions in Miami supporting over 3,000 foreign diplomats stationed across the Southeastern United States. She has also served as a Diplomat in Residence responsible for recruiting and mentoring future members of the American diplomatic corps.

With a Bachelor's degree in business Administration, Ms Rodriguez holds Master's degrees in Business Administration, Accounting and Environmental Science and Policy from Various American universities.

Consul General Rodriguez is a native Spanish speaker and hails from Miami, Florida.