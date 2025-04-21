Catholic Church In Pakistan Grieved On Pope Francis' Death
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2025 | 08:28 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Archbishop of Rawalpindi/Islamabad Dr Joseph Arshad on Monday expressed deep grief on the passing away of Pope Francis.
Dr Joseph Arshad, in a statement issued by the Bishop House Rawalpindi, said: “The Catholic Church in Pakistan is deeply saddened by the death of His Holiness Pope Francis.
“He has been a fatherly figure not just for the Christian community but also for all humanity. His tireless services for the care of the universe, brotherhood, interfaith harmony and peace in the world are remarkable.
“We have lost today a true shepherd of the souls.”
He prayed that may God grant him reward of eternal life.
