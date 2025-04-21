Catholic Church In Pakistan Mourns The Passing Of Pope Francis
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Catholic Church in Pakistan is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Pope Francis, a revered figure who has left an indelible mark on humanity.
In a statement issued here, Bishop of Islamabad-Rawalpindi Archbishop Dr Joseph Arshad expressed profound grief, describing Pope Francis as a fatherly figure not only for the Christian community but for all humanity.
Arshad said Pope Francis’s tireless services for the care of the universe, brotherhood, Interfaith Harmony and peace in the world were remarkable.
We have lost a true shepherd of the souls. The Catholic Church in Pakistan expresses her deep sorrow on the death of His Holiness and pray that may God grant him reward of eternal life, he said.
