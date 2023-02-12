UrduPoint.com

Cat's Eyes Provide Reliable, Cost Effective Solution For Road Safety: Expert

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Road safety expert, Muhammad Anwar has said that Cat's Eyes were a cost-effective road safety solution for its benefits including clear visibility, durability, affordability and improving road safety by reducing the risk of accidents on roads.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said that Cat Eyes consisted of a small cylindrical unit, fitted with retro-reflective lenses that reflected light back towards its source, such as a car's headlights.

He said that Cats Eyes were highly visible, even in poor lighting conditions that have shown a significant reduction in accidents on roads.

This innovative technology, originally invented in the UK in the 1930s, has helped to increase visibility and reduced the number of accidents on roads around the world, he said adding that one of the key benefits of Cats Eyes was that it helped to clearly define the road's edge, even in adverse weather conditions.

"Cat Eye helps to mark out sharp curves, changes in road direction and other potential hazards which gives drivers more time to react to these obstacles and make necessary adjustments", he said.

Anwar highlighted that the quality of 3M Cats Eyes, which were imported from Malaysia was used in Pakistan and also preferred by National Highway Authority and Frontier Works Organization (FWO). He said that the durability of these Cats Eyes was a major advantage, as the devices could withstand heavy traffic and the elements, including rain, snow, and extreme temperatures.

