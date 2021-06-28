UrduPoint.com
Mon 28th June 2021

Catt Police arrest 2400 suspects, recover NCP cloth worth Rs 320 mln

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The cantonment police during last six months of the current year arrested 905 anti-social elements including 549 proclaimed offenders and confiscated huge quantities of narcotics, said SP Cantt Ahmed Waqar here Monday.

He said that more than 1500 drug sellers had also been arrested so far while 781kg hashish, 25kg heroin, 130kg opium, 19kg amphetamine (ICE) were recovered from their possessions.

In crackdowns against outlaws and car lifters, the police arrested 54 persons and recovered 8 vehicles, 136 AK-47 guns, 15 Kalakovs, 188rifles, 953 pistols and 150,000 cartridges of different bore. He said that police also recovered non-custom-paid cloths (NCP) worth Rs 320million.

Waqar said that a crackdown against narcotics and other illegal activities would continue in the best interest of the nation and no compromise would be made for those involved in selling ICE-drug.

