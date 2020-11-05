Cattle breeders advised to treat animals' illness caused by smog

Expected smog can cause diseases to human beings as well as animals, so cattle breeders have been advised to stop feeding and watering animals and pay attention to their immediate treatment as water comes out of their eyes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Expected smog can cause diseases to human beings as well as animals, so cattle breeders have been advised to stop feeding and watering animals and pay attention to their immediate treatment as water comes out of their eyes.

A spokesman of Livestock department said on Thursday that 16 Livestock Facilitation Centers have been activated in Faisalabad Division for immediate vaccination of animals.

He said that due to smog, animals get sick, stop eating and drinking, tears come out of their eyes, so as soon as these symptoms appear, they must be given proper food as well as mineral mixture in this season.

He said that the use of 'Wanda' in dairy animals is also important. He said that 16 livestock facility centers in Faisalabad division are active for the service of cattle breeders. The farmers should immediately contact these centers in case of any emergency, he added.