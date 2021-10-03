Cattle breeders demand action over illegal cross-breeding

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :The Sahiwal Cattle Breeders Society (SCBS) Sunday demanded the authorities concerned take stern action against those commercial breeders who cross-breed Sahiwal (Prajini) bulls with Brahmins and other unapproved breeds.

SCBS President Sardar Muhammad Aftab Khan Wattoo told APP that under the Punjab Livestock Breeding Act 2014, a committee consisting of senior officers of Livestock Department should be constituted to ensure protection and development of local breeds. He added that strict action should be taken against those responsible so that the Sahiwal cattle breeds could be protected and their milk and meat production in the country could be improved.

Wattoo said that just for their personal monetary gains, some commercial farmers were cross-breeding the unapproved cattle breeds to change the pure Sahiwal breeds by cross-matching the Sahiwal (Prajini) bull with cows of Brahmins and other unapproved foreign breeds.

This illegal act is also sabotaging the Prajini Testing Programme, initiated by the Research Institute for Conservation and Development of Indigenous Breeds Animals Jhang, he said and asserted that the programme also entailed free supply of approved semen of Sahiwal breed, the most important asset of Livestock Department, to the registered breeders with an objective to grow pure and healthy Prajini breed of Sahiwal bulls.