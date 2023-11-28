Cattle breeders sensitized to be careful against fatal fog fever

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) In a proactive initiative to combat fog fever in animals, Livestock department arranged training workshop for awareness of livestock breeders, on Tuesday.

The workshop, led by the esteemed Deputy Director Livestock, Dr. Jamshid Akhtar, aimed to equip cattle breeders with vital knowledge on preventive measures, emphasizing the critical importance of protecting their animals from the potentially fatal cold-related illness.

Dr. Jamshid Akhtar underscored the gravity of the situation, cautioning that even slight negligence could imperil the lives of the animals under their care. Jamshaid stated, "Livestock is a net cash asset, a lifeline that can support farmers through thick and thin. Safeguarding this valuable asset is of paramount importance."

Highlighting contemporary practices, Dr. Jamshed Akhtar commended cattle breeders for their efforts in managing enclosed spaces to shield animals from the adverse effects of cold and fog.

He advised against providing cold water at night, stressing the importance of offering fresh water for the well-being of the livestock.

He also provided practical tips for optimal animal nutrition, recommending the regular inclusion of “Gurr” in their diet. The livestock expert advised breeders to carefully balance fodder by blending dry and green varieties. About significance of supplementary nutrition, he recommended the use of supplements such as “Wanda” and minerals to ensure the overall health and resilience of the animals.

Dr. Jamshed Akhtar reminded breeders of the necessity of adhering to vaccination schedules, reinforcing that preventive measures are key to securing the health and prosperity of their livestock.