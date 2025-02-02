Open Menu

Cattle Broker Killed Over Resistance During Dacoity Bid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Cattle broker killed over resistance during dacoity bid

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Unknown armed suspects gunned down the broker and looted cash worth Rs.five million over resistance during the dacoity bid here in the limits of Serai Sidhu police station on Sunday.

According to police reports,four unidentified armed suspects on motorcycles intercepted a vehicle carrying local traders near Nandpur village.

The robbers opened discriminate fire on Muhammad Hussain and he died on the spot and the robbers fled away from the scene.

Police cordoned off the area and teams have been formed to trace and fleeing suspects.

