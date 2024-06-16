Open Menu

Cattle Dealers, Farmers Flock To Upper Punjab To Boost Sacrificial Animals’ Sales

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2024 | 03:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) A remarkable influx of cattle farmers and dealers from South Punjab moved to Upper Punjab to sell their sacrificial animals ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. 

South Punjab, known as the region's livestock hub, is seeing its local farmers inclination toward Upper Punjab due to unfulfilled pricing expectations in their home markets.

Among these farmers is Nasir Bagga, who, along with three companions, traveled to Gujranwala with 27 animals. 

Speaking to APP, Bagga shared that they sold 24 animals and succeeded in earning a substantial return. He hoped that they would sell the remaining three animals in three to four hours. 

He lamented that buyers in South Punjab were not willing to meet the desired prices, which prompted them to move to more lucrative markets in Upper Punjab.

Citizens in South Punjab are scouring local cattle markets and nearby villages to purchase animals.

The scarcity is attributed to the exodus of local cattle farmers seeking better prices in larger urban centers such as Faisalabad, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Karachi, and Gujranwala.

"In Multan, a notable surge of buyers has also been observed during the last two days; however, the number of available animals remained disappointingly low," said a citizen, namely Muhammad Suhail.

"As a result, local cattle farmers are demanding higher prices," remarked Muhammad Suhail.

"The reduced supply was inevitably driving prices upward," he added.

He maintained that the average price for a small animal had reached Rs 70,000, while larger animals were being sold between Rs 150,000 and Rs 200,000.

