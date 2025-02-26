Open Menu

Cattle Distribution In Khanewal On 27th

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Cattle distribution in Khanewal on 27th

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Cattle will be distributed among deserving women on February 27 as a part of the government

initiative, an official said.

The distribution ceremony will be held at Government Model Boys High school under the

chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleiman.

Presiding over a meeting, the DC emphasized that the process would be conducted transparently.

She stated that the initiative aimed to support underprivileged women in rural areas.

She also directed officials to ensure the best possible arrangements for

fair distribution of cattle.

Recent Stories

UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major resear ..

UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major research projects

26 minutes ago
 UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense ..

UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense needs

41 minutes ago
 ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres ..

ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres Technology Conference in Thail ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025

4 hours ago
 e& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024

E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024

11 hours ago
Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level ..

Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..

11 hours ago
 Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explo ..

Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in speci ..

12 hours ago
 UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organ ..

UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Decl ..

13 hours ago
 Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but ..

Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags

13 hours ago
 Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sale ..

Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales

13 hours ago
 Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sale ..

Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan