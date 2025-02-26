Cattle Distribution In Khanewal On 27th
Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 12:50 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Cattle will be distributed among deserving women on February 27 as a part of the government
initiative, an official said.
The distribution ceremony will be held at Government Model Boys High school under the
chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleiman.
Presiding over a meeting, the DC emphasized that the process would be conducted transparently.
She stated that the initiative aimed to support underprivileged women in rural areas.
She also directed officials to ensure the best possible arrangements for
fair distribution of cattle.
