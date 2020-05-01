Cattle entering in crops area issue: Man killed, wife injured by firing of relatives

A person was killed while his wife sustained serious bullet injuries by firing of relatives over cattle entering in crops issue in Khairpur Saadat police station premises

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :A person was killed while his wife sustained serious bullet injuries by firing of relatives over cattle entering in crops issue in Khairpur Saadat police station premises.

According to details, the buffalo of Iqbal Gashkori resident of Beit Dewan Khairpur Saadat Tehsil Alipur went to the crop of his relative Nadir Gashkori.

They both started quarrelling and Nadir along with his two uncles opened fire on Iqbal.

As a result, Iqbal died on the spot while his wife Zakia Bibi sustained bullet injuries.

The police arrested two accused by lodging case against them.

The deceased's body was shifted to rural health centre Khairpur Saadat for autopsy.

APP /shn-sak1120 hrs