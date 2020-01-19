Cattle Evacuation from Urban Areas: MCL impounds 28 heads, fines Rs84,000

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), during a drive 'Cattle Evacuation from Urban Areas', impounded 28 cattle, and fined Rs84,000 in different parts of the provincial capital on Sunday.

According to an MCL spokesman, the corporation's zonal squads of Wahga, Shalimar and Aziz Bhatti Town, in a joint operation, impounded 12 heads and fined Rs36,000 in Taj Bagh Area.

The MCL zonal squads of Allama Iqbal Town, Nister Town and Gulberg also launched a joint operation and impounded 16 cattle from Taj Chowk, Bhagariya Gulam Bhatti Colony, Chungi Amar Sadhu and fined Rs48,000.

All the cattle were brought to the MCL yard, he said.