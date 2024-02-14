Cattle Fair Announced In DG Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 03:20 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Cattle fair is announced to begin from the 20th of Feb here Wednesday on direction of the Punjab government.
Additional Commissioner Coordination Dera Ghazi Khan division Kareem Bakhsh said in a meeting that sports competitions along with cultural and local programs would be arranged during the cattle fair.
He said that the fair will be concluded on 26th of Feb.
He further said competition and exhibition of high-yielding dairy cows, goats, and buffaloes would be arranged on the occasion.
Officials of the cattle company including Mohammed Younis, Shahzad Qadir, and other officers were present at the meeting.
