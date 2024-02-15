Cattle Fair Announced In DG Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2024 | 03:20 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) On the direction of the Punjab government, the Cattle Fair is announced to begin on February 20.
Additional Commissioner Coordination DG Khan Division Kareem Bakhsh said in a meeting that sports competitions along with cultural and local programs would be arranged during the cattle fair to be concluded until February 26.
He said competitions and exhibitions of high-yielding dairy cows, goats, and buffaloes would be arranged on the occasion.
The MD of the cattle company, Mohammed Younis, Shahzad Qadir, and other relevant officers were present in the meeting.
