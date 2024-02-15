Open Menu

Cattle Fair Announced In DG Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Cattle fair announced in DG Khan

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) On the direction of the Punjab government, the Cattle Fair is announced to begin on February 20.

Additional Commissioner Coordination DG Khan Division Kareem Bakhsh said in a meeting that sports competitions along with cultural and local programs would be arranged during the cattle fair to be concluded until February 26.

He said competitions and exhibitions of high-yielding dairy cows, goats, and buffaloes would be arranged on the occasion.

The MD of the cattle company, Mohammed Younis, Shahzad Qadir, and other relevant officers were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Sports Government Of Punjab Company February

Recent Stories

Indian actress Rakhi Sawant expresses support for ..

Indian actress Rakhi Sawant expresses support for Imran khan

1 minute ago
 Undercover Hurdle: Dubai Customs' Sharp Eye Nabs D ..

Undercover Hurdle: Dubai Customs' Sharp Eye Nabs Drug Smuggler Carrying 6.5 kg o ..

45 minutes ago
 Indigenization Is a Top Policy of Naval Headquarte ..

Indigenization Is a Top Policy of Naval Headquarters: Chief of the Naval Staff

47 minutes ago
 ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's Global imag ..

ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's Global image & boosts Foreign Exchange in ..

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan's election process internal sovereign aff ..

Pakistan's election process internal sovereign affair of country: FO

52 minutes ago
 Muhammad Hafeez resigns as director national team

Muhammad Hafeez resigns as director national team

57 minutes ago
PTI nominates Omar Ayub as candidate for Prime Min ..

PTI nominates Omar Ayub as candidate for Prime Minister office

1 hour ago
 Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued

Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge dee ..

Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge deeper strategic ties in defence ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA

Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan