Cattle Fair To Begin Tuesday In DG Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The cattle fair is announced to begin here on Tuesday at the direction of the Punjab government.
Additional Commissioner Coordination DG Khan division Kareem Bakhsh said in a meeting that sports competitions along with the cultural and local programs would be arranged during the cattle fair to be concluded on February 26.
He said competition and exhibition of high-yielding dairy cows, goats and buffaloes would be arranged on the occasion.
Officials of the cattle company, Mohammed Younis, Shahzad Qadir and other officers were present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
State land worth Rs 565 m retrieved in Muzaffargarh
Four outlaws held, illegal arms recovered in DI Khan
US-owned cargo ship attacked twice off Yemen: security firm
SSP hold open court to address grievances
CCPO orders action against online betting
AIOU to hold Karachi convocation on March 3
KP Governor lauds lawyers' role in development, prosperity, strengthening of dem ..
Dera police recover snatched car
PSL 2024 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
Pakistan’s fair, smooth general elections fully reflect will of people: Cheng ..
Ongoing rain spell to be beneficial for Rabi crops, particularly wheat: Experts
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 586 points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
State land worth Rs 565 m retrieved in Muzaffargarh4 minutes ago
-
Four outlaws held, illegal arms recovered in DI Khan4 minutes ago
-
SSP hold open court to address grievances3 minutes ago
-
CCPO orders action against online betting3 minutes ago
-
KP Governor lauds lawyers' role in development, prosperity, strengthening of democracy in country3 minutes ago
-
Dera police recover snatched car3 minutes ago
-
500 liter substandard edible oil seized32 minutes ago
-
500 liter substandard edible oil seized32 minutes ago
-
Provincial Ombudsman inaugurates district office Sanghar32 minutes ago
-
Erum Gul, Rajendar Kumar appointed as AAG32 minutes ago
-
FGEHA launched 12 housing, apartment projects since 200132 minutes ago
-
Senate passes “The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 202342 minutes ago