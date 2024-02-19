Open Menu

Cattle Fair To Begin Tuesday In DG Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Cattle fair to begin Tuesday in DG Khan

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The cattle fair is announced to begin here on Tuesday at the direction of the Punjab government.

Additional Commissioner Coordination DG Khan division Kareem Bakhsh said in a meeting that sports competitions along with the cultural and local programs would be arranged during the cattle fair to be concluded on February 26.

He said competition and exhibition of high-yielding dairy cows, goats and buffaloes would be arranged on the occasion.

Officials of the cattle company, Mohammed Younis, Shahzad Qadir and other officers were present in the meeting.

