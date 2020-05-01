UrduPoint.com
Cattle Fairs Restored In Dir Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 04:07 PM

Cattle fairs restored in Dir Lower

Following fresh Instructions of provincial government, cattle fairs arranged by TMA Timergara have been restored at three places of Dir Lower district

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Following fresh Instructions of provincial government, cattle fairs arranged by TMA Timergara have been restored at three places of Dir Lower district.

These cattle fair (mela) would now be held in Tarai area on Friday, in Mela Ground, Timergara on Sunday and in Talash on Thursday.

A TMA notice said on Friday that all precautionary measures against coronavirus must be ensured during these fairs to contain spread of the virus to possible extent.

