Cattle farm gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :A cattle farm was reduced to ashes after a fire erupted there due to unknown reason in the area of Jaranwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that the fire erupted in the cattle farm of Muhammad Yousuf in Chak No 61-GB New Abadi No 2.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and caused killing of a buffalo and other animals worth Rs 1 million.

The area police reached the spot and started investigation.

Meanwhile, a fire also erupted in 3 separate houses of Ashraf, Babar and Anwar in D-Type Colony, Maryam Abad and Wapda City Canal Road due to different reasons.

The fire burnt precious house items and fire-fighters of Rescue-1122 brought the fire under control. However, no loss of life was reported.