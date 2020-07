FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :A young cattle farmer was electrocuted at his farm in the area of Sahianwala police.

According to police sources here on Saturday, Nisar Ahmad (28) resident of Chak No.293 Oddhawas busy in installing direct wires in electricity meter at his cattle farm when he received a fatalelectric shock. As a result he died on the spot.