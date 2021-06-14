Cattle farmers express satisfaction over budgetary allocations for Livestock sector

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Kissan Ittehad hailed Punjab government for earmarking funds to the tune of Rs five billion for the promotion of cattle farming through different schemes.

Talking to APP, representatives of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Ishnaaq Watto, Habib Aaraen, Ahmed Nawaz Asar and some others stated that livestock was a very important sector.

The majority of the peasants have cattle. The cattle are termed as a good asset at times of need. They lauded the Punjab government for earmarking Rs 1.58 billion for ongoing schemes and Rs 3.42 billion for new schemes of the livestock sector.

Similarly, the government also allocated Rs 110 million for the promotion of desi poultry. Similarly, veterinary hospitals would also be upgraded across the province. The step would surely facilitate cattle farmers, they concluded.