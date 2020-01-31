UrduPoint.com
Cattle Farmers Raise Milk Price To Rs100 Per Litre

Fri 31st January 2020

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The Cattle Farmer's Action Committee has announced a price hike of milk to Rs100 from February 1.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Action Committee's Shaukat Ali Jatoi said owing to prevailing inflation in the country the cost of farming has increased, therefore it is not possible for them to keep selling their product in loss.

He said the cattle pens have decided that they will charge Rs100 wholesale rate from the retailers and dairies from February 1. "If the traders don't pay the new rate we will start selling milk to the multinational companies," he warned.

Jatoi reiterated the district administration to notify the new price pointing out the increase in price of fuel, fodder and other expenditures as the compelling factors behind their decision.

According to him, the pens produce 600,000 to 700,000 liters milk per day and that any shortage will create a crisis like situation.

The district administration, which was requested through a letter on January 25, has strictly directed the traders to keep the rates unchanged at Rs.96 per liter to avoid facing 'action'. The additional deputy commissioner Liaquat Ali Kalhoro on Monday advised the dairies against buying milk from the local cattle pens if they force them to pay a rate higher than the government fixed rate.

