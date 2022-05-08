UrduPoint.com

Cattle Farmers Urged To Take Special Care Of Animals During Recent Spell Of Heat Wave

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Cattle farmers urged to take special care of animals during recent spell of heat wave

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :The Livestock Department has urged upon cattle owners to take special care of their animals from severe weather condition, triggered from the ongoing heat wave.

Deputy Director Livestock Department Dr Jamshaid Ahmed talking to farmers in "Kissan Livestock Baithak" observed that cattle were precious asset for the farmers. Any negligence in animal's care could cause losses to animals. He proposed cattle farmers to construct special sheds or tie their animals under shadow trees.

The animals should be given fresh water access for 24 hours. He added that improper care could put lives of animal in risk. The pregnant and lactating animals should be given proper attention during the heat wave. The sun stroke could damage health of animals. The cattle should be fed green fodder, wanda and mineral for improving immunity, he told.

Dr Jamsheed also stressed upon farmers to vaccinate their animals against different diseases as per schedule.

Related Topics

Weather Water Immunity Heat Wave From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

5 hours ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

14 hours ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

14 hours ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

14 hours ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.