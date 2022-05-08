Cattle farmers urged to take special care of animals during recent spell of heat wave

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :The Livestock Department has urged upon cattle owners to take special care of their animals from severe weather condition, triggered from the ongoing heat wave.

Deputy Director Livestock Department Dr Jamshaid Ahmed talking to farmers in "Kissan Livestock Baithak" observed that cattle were precious asset for the farmers. Any negligence in animal's care could cause losses to animals. He proposed cattle farmers to construct special sheds or tie their animals under shadow trees.

The animals should be given fresh water access for 24 hours. He added that improper care could put lives of animal in risk. The pregnant and lactating animals should be given proper attention during the heat wave. The sun stroke could damage health of animals. The cattle should be fed green fodder, wanda and mineral for improving immunity, he told.

Dr Jamsheed also stressed upon farmers to vaccinate their animals against different diseases as per schedule.