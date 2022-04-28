Cattle heads burn to death

UrduPoint.com

A total of five buffaloes and several goats were burnt to death and another three sustained wounds at Chak no 333/E-B here on Thursday

Rescue 1122 sources said that tragic incident occurred at a farm house of a farmer wherein fire broke out suddenly and engulfed it within blink of an eye.

Resultantly, they informed, five buffaloes burnt to death besides several goats whereas another three buffaloes received burn injuries.

The cause of fire is stated to be short circuit, the source stated.

Roof of the farm house were also reduced to ashes, they concluded.

