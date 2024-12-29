Cattle-heads to be given to eligible women in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Cattle-heads would be provided to eligible women in January under the 'Transfer of livestock assets to widows, divorced women' project in order to empower rural women.

Deputy Director Livestock Dr Waqar Aslam told APP here on Sunday said that one cattle heifer or buffalo heifer would be given to each woman free of cost for one year. He said that the animals would be given to eligible women through balloting draw as the verification process was underway across the district.

As many as 7000 applications received across the district for the project concerned while 456 animals would be given to eligible beneficiaries.

He informed that 11000 animals would be distributed at 13 districts across South Punjab. He said that the tender has been opened and the contract was allotted to MS Noor firm for purchasing animals. Women would be bound to take care of these animals for one year in own custody while the livestock department would provide artificial insemination, vaccination and other services.

The purpose of the project was to empower the rural women financially so that they could run their businesses and earn livelihood, he concluded.