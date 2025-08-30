Cattle Lifter Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2025 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Thikriwala police have arrested a cattle lifter and recovered stolen animals worth Rs 1.8 million from his possession.
A police spokesman said here on Saturday that SHO Thikriwala police station Mian Wajid on a tip-off conducted raid and apprehended cattle lifter Ali Amir who had reportedly stolen livestock from farmhouse of one Muhammad Nasir in Chak No.
70-JB Mansooran after breaking the lock.
The police recovered the animals worth Rs.1.8 million including a bull, two goats and a dog while further investigation was under progress, he added.
