Cattle lifter arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Thikriwala police have arrested a cattle lifter and recovered stolen animals worth Rs 1.8 million from his possession.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that SHO Thikriwala police station Mian Wajid on a tip-off conducted raid and apprehended cattle lifter Ali Amir who had reportedly stolen livestock from farmhouse of one Muhammad Nasir in Chak No.

70-JB Mansooran after breaking the lock.

The police recovered the animals worth Rs.1.8 million including a bull, two goats and a dog while further investigation was under progress, he added.