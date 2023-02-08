UrduPoint.com

Cattle Lifter Gang Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2023 | 11:40 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Sahianwala police arrested a cattle lifter gang and recovered a number of stolen animals.

Police said here on Wednesday that the raiding team arrested five cattle lifers of a gang including ring leader Atif alias Phondo resident of Chak No.

123-JB, his four accomplices Ali Haidar, Jahangir, residents of Chak No.102-JB Burj Mandi, Wasif Ali and Munazir Ali residents of Chak No.16-JB.

The police recovered stolen animals worth Rs.675,000/- including buffaloes, calves, goats, etc. from their possession.

The police locked the accused behind the bars, while further investigation was underway, he added.

