Cattle lifter gang busted in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) : Saddar police arrested a cattle lifter gang and recovered 24 stolen livestock from their hideouts.

According to police spokesperson here on Tuesday, a police team conducted raid at Chak 244-RB Waseeran and chak 249-RB Balochwala and arrested criminals Ihsan alias Sani (a proclaimed offender), Mazhar Iqbal s/o Allah Buksh of Khanewal,while four other members of the gang were still at large.

Police on the identification of criminals recovered 25 livestock including 14 cows and 12 buffalo from their hideouts.

The accused confessed various crimes during preliminary interrogation.

Further investigation was underway.