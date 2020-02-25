UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cattle Lifter Gang Busted In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 03:52 PM

Cattle lifter gang busted in Faisalabad

Saddar police arrested a cattle lifter gang and recovered 24 stolen livestock from their hideouts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) : Saddar police arrested a cattle lifter gang and recovered 24 stolen livestock from their hideouts.

According to police spokesperson here on Tuesday, a police team conducted raid at Chak 244-RB Waseeran and chak 249-RB Balochwala and arrested criminals Ihsan alias Sani (a proclaimed offender), Mazhar Iqbal s/o Allah Buksh of Khanewal,while four other members of the gang were still at large.

Police on the identification of criminals recovered 25 livestock including 14 cows and 12 buffalo from their hideouts.

The accused confessed various crimes during preliminary interrogation.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Buffalo Khanewal Saddar Criminals From

Recent Stories

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

49 seconds ago

Karkey rental power reference: Defense counsel pra ..

1 minute ago

Kremlin Refutes Speculations of Meddling in US 202 ..

1 minute ago

UK condemns Israel's announcement to for construct ..

1 minute ago

UK Must Implement All Terms of Brexit Withdrawal A ..

59 seconds ago

Two commits suicide in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.