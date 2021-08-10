Cattle-lifter killed in exchange of fire with villagers

An accused was killed while his two accomplices fled after an exchange of fire with villagers in Mureedwala police limits on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :An accused was killed while his two accomplices fled after an exchange of fire with villagers in Mureedwala police limits on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said three cattle-lifers entered Havaili of Sakhi Sabir in Chak No199-GB when villagers gathered and encircled the outlaws who opened fire on them.

In the exchange of fire, one of the accused died on the spot while two others managed to escape.

On information, the police reached the spot and took the body into custody which wasidentified as Naeem Akhtar.

The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.