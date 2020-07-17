Cattle marker will allow after SOPs ensured: DC Sukkur

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar on Friday has said that cattle market should only be allowed after all steps as per these directions and SOPs were ensured.

only recognised and permitted cattle markets would be allowed through specific order by the commissioner on the recommendation office of the deputy commissioner.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here, he said in this regard a notification has been already issued by Sindh Home department.

He said that according to the notification ermission will be conditional to the following of all SOPs related to COVID-19 prevention and permission would stand revoked on failure to comply with these directions.

In addition to the revoking of permission, he told any action under relevant laws could be taken against the violators, including the license/permission holder, management, seller/buyer at such place.

DC made it clear that no selling of sacrificial or other animals was allowed at any place other than the designated ones. Strict action will be taken against sellers at roadsides, under overhead bridges, residential areas and city areas etc.