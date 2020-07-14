Cattle markets to be established only on designated points: Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood Tuesday reviewed the security and cleanliness arrangements at the eve of Eid-ul Azha and said that we have to fight not only with COVID-19 but Congo virus as well on this Eid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood Tuesday reviewed the security and cleanliness arrangements at the eve of Eid-ul Azha and said that we have to fight not only with COVID-19 but Congo virus as well on this Eid.

Addressing a meeting held here, the commissioner said that no cattle market would be allowed to operate other than the notified sales points. He directed to ensure cleanliness of cattle market as well as health of animal in the markets.

All SOPs in this regard should be followed in order to minimize the threat of Congo virus, he added.

The commissioner directed Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) to implement their cleanliness plan during Eid days and animal waste should not be left anywhere in the city.

The RWMC briefed the participants of the meeting that workers will perform 24/7 duty in shifts during Eid days for efficient Eid operations.

The transfer stations have already been established and mini dumpers will be used to take waste to these stations.

The major places for collective Qurnabi were being identified in city and hand carts, garbage bags and sanitary workers were being deployed for each place.

Pre-Eid plan included washing of mosques, cleaning of Eid Gahs, cleaning of graveyards, establishment of Eid Camps, garbage bags distribution and application of lime on Eid Gahs and mosques.

The complete cleanliness operation would be done for streets, roads, Main Bazaars and commercial markets.

The review meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar-ul-Haq, Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Dr. Zahid Ikram, AC Murre Zahid Hassan and other concerned officers while DC Attock, Jehlum and Chakwal attended the meeting through video-link.