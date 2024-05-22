Cattle markets to be set up 10 days before Eid: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that cattle markets will be established

in the four tehsils of the district 10 days before Eidul Azha.

He stated this during a meeting held in DC Office regarding Eid arrangements on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar and Assistant

Commissioner (AC) Anum Babar with four ACs and heads of local government participated

in the meeting through video link.

He said the best arrangements should be made in the cattle markets, while separate parking

areas would also be allocated for the transportation of animals and citizens.

Special arrangements should be made for washrooms, lights, CCTV cameras, sanitation and solid waste

and a joint plan will be made with the traffic police for traffic management, he added.

Deputy Commissioner said the livestock department would set up counters for inspection and vaccination of animals.

Later, the deputy commissioner reviewed a mock exercise to deal with possible floods and

checked preparations.

Earlier, the deputy commissioner approved various development projects at a cost of 48 million rupees in

the district development committee meeting.