Cattle Markets To Be Set Up 10 Days Before Eid: DC
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that cattle markets will be established
in the four tehsils of the district 10 days before Eidul Azha.
He stated this during a meeting held in DC Office regarding Eid arrangements on Wednesday.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar and Assistant
Commissioner (AC) Anum Babar with four ACs and heads of local government participated
in the meeting through video link.
He said the best arrangements should be made in the cattle markets, while separate parking
areas would also be allocated for the transportation of animals and citizens.
Special arrangements should be made for washrooms, lights, CCTV cameras, sanitation and solid waste
and a joint plan will be made with the traffic police for traffic management, he added.
Deputy Commissioner said the livestock department would set up counters for inspection and vaccination of animals.
Later, the deputy commissioner reviewed a mock exercise to deal with possible floods and
checked preparations.
Earlier, the deputy commissioner approved various development projects at a cost of 48 million rupees in
the district development committee meeting.
Recent Stories
T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad by tomorrow
Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan
President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered
PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024
Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career
10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in street
Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title
BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsities
Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges into the Nile
Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Senator
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RPO for evolving comprehensive strategy for eradication of crimes2 minutes ago
-
Heatwave to persist until June first week: Met official12 minutes ago
-
Admin launches heat wave combat initiative22 minutes ago
-
Govt to ensure transparency in privatization of PIA: Aleem Khan22 minutes ago
-
Govt releases Rs 66.03 bln for various water resources schemes so far32 minutes ago
-
SPS wins 10 All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation Contest in Lahore32 minutes ago
-
Complete ban on plastic bags to be enforced from June 5; Commissioner Rwp42 minutes ago
-
No member of incumbent federal cabinet drawing salary42 minutes ago
-
290 students reach Peshawar from Kyrgyzstan42 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan48 minutes ago
-
Pakistan firmly upholds one-China principle: President52 minutes ago
-
Motorbike lifter gang busted1 hour ago