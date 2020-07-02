Cattle markets to be set up at ten places for Eidul Azha in Abbotabad

A meeting was held on Thursday to discuss issues pertaining to setting up cattle markets of sacrificial animals for Eidul Azha and implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in in those markets to contain spread of Covid19 and Congo virus

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :A meeting was held on Thursday to discuss issues pertaining to setting up cattle markets of sacrificial animals for Eidul Azha and implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in in those markets to contain spread of Covid19 and Congo virus.

The meeting which chaired by Assistant Commissioner Abbotabad Dr Mujtaba Bharwana and attended by representatives of Cantt board, local government, TMAs, Livestock department and Wassa.

It was informed that cattle markets would be established at ten different places of the city. The meeting resolved that concrete measures would be made to ensure that provincial government's recommended SOPs were implemented in those markets so that contagious diseases like coronavirus and Congo virus could be thwarted.

Meanwhile, Additional Assistant Commissioner Mansehra Miss Sundas Irshad paid visit to Datta, Gilla and Ghazi Kot and checked implementation of SOPs by hotels' magment.

During inspection several hotels were sealed for violating SOPs.

The AC also took round of Shaukat Abad, Khawajgan and Khaki bazaar and checked implementation of SOPs and prices of various daily use commodities.

She directed shopkeeper to sell their items according to officially prescribed rates and warned that strict action would be taken against violators.