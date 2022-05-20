UrduPoint.com

"Cattle Markets" To Be Set Up In Latifabad, Preetabad For Eid-ul-Adha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2022 | 07:48 PM

"Cattle Markets" to be set up in Latifabad, Preetabad for Eid-ul-Adha

The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has decided to set up 10-day cattle markets at Latifabad No.10 and Preetabad for the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has decided to set up 10-day cattle markets at Latifabad No.10 and Preetabad for the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha.

According to a statement issued by HMC, 10-day cattle markets will be set up at Mehr Ali Latifabad No.

10 and Mehran Ground, Preetabad to facilitate the public for sale and purchase of cattle for Eid-ul-Adha.

Other than the above mentioned designated markets, legal action will be taken against those who set up illegal cattle markets in the city and other areas, the statement said.

Related Topics

Sale Hyderabad Market

Recent Stories

Biden Security Officer Arrested for Assault in Seo ..

Biden Security Officer Arrested for Assault in Seoul Hours Before POTUS Arrival ..

59 seconds ago
 Commissioner Karachi, SSWMB, KMC join hands to ens ..

Commissioner Karachi, SSWMB, KMC join hands to ensure ban on use of polythene ba ..

1 minute ago
 3 drug-peddlers arrested

3 drug-peddlers arrested

1 minute ago
 Power sector being rehabilitated on war-footing: K ..

Power sector being rehabilitated on war-footing: Khurram Dastgir

1 minute ago
 BISE Sargodha meeting discusses matriculation annu ..

BISE Sargodha meeting discusses matriculation annual exams

25 minutes ago
 World's deafening silence over Yasin unfair trail ..

World's deafening silence over Yasin unfair trail deplorable: Mushaal

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.