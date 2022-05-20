"Cattle Markets" to be set up in Latifabad, Preetabad for Eid-ul-Adha

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has decided to set up 10-day cattle markets at Latifabad No.10 and Preetabad for the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha.

According to a statement issued by HMC, 10-day cattle markets will be set up at Mehr Ali Latifabad No.

10 and Mehran Ground, Preetabad to facilitate the public for sale and purchase of cattle for Eid-ul-Adha.

Other than the above mentioned designated markets, legal action will be taken against those who set up illegal cattle markets in the city and other areas, the statement said.