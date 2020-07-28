UrduPoint.com
Cattle Markets To Remain Opened From 7 A.m. To 11 P.m. In Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 06:20 PM

Cattle markets to remain opened from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The Sindh government on Tuesday announce that the cattle markets would remain opened from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

According to an order of the Sindh Home Department here, the previous timings were from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

and it has been changed as per National Command and Operation Centre decision.

It is further clarified that these timings are only for the cattle markets and not for any other business.

The earlier order of the Sindh Home Department, dated July 27, 2020 has been cancelled, the order added.

