Cattle medical camp organized in Tharparkar

THARPARKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The livestock department here on Friday organized a medical camp for cattle in Village, Bhanbhan Thobo.

Chairman District Council, Dr Ghulam Haider Samejo inaugurated the camp while Deputy Director Livestock, Dr Ajjay Kumar Romani and officials of other concerned departments were present on the occasion.

The chairman said that the camp had great importance for the area as maximum population depended on livestock, adding the camps would be organized at union council level in the district.

Director Animal Husbandry Sindh, Dr.Riaz Ahmed Abbasi said livestock contributed 60 percent of GDP to the country’s agriculture sector, adding the provincial government was taking initiatives to boost produce of milk and meat.

The deputy director said that the livestock department was in contact with the owners to provide healthcare to their cattle .

The department had formed mobiles teams to vaccinate the cattle in the district, he added.

Shields were distributed among the owners of best cattle on the occasion.

