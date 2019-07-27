Cattle Mela on August 2

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) ::The 21st Annual Cattle Mela (Festival) will be held at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on August 2.

UAF spokesman said Saturday that UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf will inaugurate the Mela at Race Course Club of the university where varieties of animals including goats, rams, bulls and camels will be displayed.