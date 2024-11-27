Open Menu

Cattle-owners To Get Interest-free Loans

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2024 | 03:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Deputy Director (DD) Livestock and Dairy Development Sargodha Dr. Muhammad Tanveer Kalyar said on Wednesday that the Punjab government had decided to give interest-free loans up to Rs. 270,000 to the livestock farmers, for which Rs. 11 billion have been allocated.

While talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said that interest-free loan from Rs. 135,000 to Rs. 270,000 for four months would be given to those cattle owners who have valid CNIC card, having their mobile-phone SIM registered and activated in their Names and they have five to 10 male calves.

He said that facility desks had been set up in all livestock hospitals to receive applications under the livestock card initiative, where trained staff were helping farmers to file applications through the app. He said that people could also apply through the app by writing the PLC (space) ID card number in the message from their mobile and send it to 8070.

For more information, the nearest animal hospital or department can be contacted on 080009211, he added.

