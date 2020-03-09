Cattle rearers can get Rs 4000-6500 per calf subsidy under govt schemes

Punjab government's 'Calf Fattening'and 'Save Calf' schemes enables cattle rearers get handsome subsidy ranging from Rs 4000-6500 per calf subject to fulfilling post-registration growth requirements

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab government's 'Calf Fattening'and 'Save Calf' schemes enables cattle rearers get handsome subsidy ranging from Rs 4000-6500 per calf subject to fulfilling post-registration growth requirements.

Additional director livestock Multan region Dr Muhammad Afzal told APP on Monday that cattle rearers can get groups of 40 calves under Save Calf scheme and 25 calves under Calf Fattening scheme.

He said that total 1740 calves have been registered in Multan, Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala from July 2019 to Feb 2020 and over 25 veterinary doctors have been deputed to visit cattle farms and check their health and growth.

Dr. Afzal said that under Calf Fattening Scheme, cattle rearers are required to take care of one-month old calves for a period of five months and they would be entitled to get Rs 6500 per calf provided they are healthy and have increased their weight at the rate of 300 grams per day.

Under Save Calf scheme, cattle rearers are required to take care of calves of the age of a year or slightly above, each weighing at least 131 kilogram, for a period of four months.

Cattle rearers would be entitled to get Rs 4000 subsidy per calf under Save Calf scheme provided the weight of the calf is increased at the rate of 500 grams per day.

The subsidy would be provided to cattle rearers by livestock department on the report of veterinary doctors.