UrduPoint.com

Cattle Rearers Cautioned To Keep Livestock Safe During Rains

Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Cattle rearers cautioned to keep livestock safe during rains

Deputy director livestock Jalalpur Pirwala Dr. Jamshed Akhtar has cautioned cattle rearers to keep their livestock safe against hazards of rains and possible flooding during ongoing monsoon season

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy director livestock Jalalpur Pirwala Dr. Jamshed Akhtar has cautioned cattle rearers to keep their livestock safe against hazards of rains and possible flooding during ongoing monsoon season.

In a statement issued here Friday, he said, in view of recent rains and possible flooding, cattle rearers must adopt measures to ensure adequate production and maintenance of livestock.

He advised them to move livestock to a safe place before the rain related flooding and secure fodder and wheat hay for the livestock well before time.

Never tie cattle under electric wires and poles in case of rain, he said and added that livestock sheds and roof must be repaired and regular cleaning of farms and shed be ensured.

He said, fresh water should be provided to the cattle heads and animals be fed with green fodder mixed with wheat Hay.

He further advised adequate arrangements for protection of cattle heads from severe weather conditions.

Related Topics

Weather Water Jalalpur Pirwala Jamshed From Wheat Rains

Recent Stories

ICT admin fully prepared to cope with possible flo ..

ICT admin fully prepared to cope with possible flood, says DC

2 minutes ago
 Minister inspects construction work on Transport C ..

Minister inspects construction work on Transport Complex

3 minutes ago
 Sports Arbitration Court Upholds Bans on Russian F ..

Sports Arbitration Court Upholds Bans on Russian Football Teams

3 minutes ago
 Rogozin Will Eventually Get New Job - Peskov

Rogozin Will Eventually Get New Job - Peskov

3 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner visits 7th Digital Census-2022 ..

Deputy Commissioner visits 7th Digital Census-2022 training program' center

3 minutes ago
 US Retail Sales Up 1% in June as Inflation Persist ..

US Retail Sales Up 1% in June as Inflation Persistently at 4-Decade Highs

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.