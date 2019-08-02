UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cattle Show At University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 07:11 PM

Cattle show at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Friday staged a cattle show at Tent Pegging Ground

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Friday staged a cattle show at Tent Pegging Ground.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf along with UAF Director Farms Dr Shahid Afzal Gill, progressive farmersFarooq Ahmad Cheema, Ch Atta Gujjar and others distributed prizes among the winners.

As per result, in category of crossbred cow, Ahsan Hashmi cow clinched the first position with weight of 1,194kg while Muhammad Husnain cow stood second with the weight of 1,110Kg and Shiekh Waseem's cow got the third position with 1,040kg.

In category of Sahiwal breed, Hashim Ali's cow clinched the first position with weight of 1,102kg while Shashma's cow stood second with the weight of 930kg and Ch Abdul Rehman's cow got the third position with 900kg.

In category of bull, Abdul Rehma Gul's bull clinched the first position with weight of 980kg while Muhammad Nawaz's cow stood second with the weight of 935kg and Fiaz Ahmad's cow got the third position with 930kg.

In goat weight, Ahsan Hashmi's goat bagged the first position with 310kg while Farrukh's goat stood second with 308kg and Farrukh's goat from Gujrawala was at third with 306 kg.

In the goat milk contest, Ilyas Gujjar animal stood first with 32 litres, Allahditta's goat got second with 27 litre and Ilyas's goat third with 27 litres.

In the goat beauty, Akmal's goat from Rahimyar Khan bagged first position, Jam Irfan's goat got the second and Akmal's goat stood third.

Related Topics

Rahimyar Khan From Weight University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Sahiwal

Recent Stories

ANF seizes 2.14 tons drugs in 32 operations; arres ..

1 minute ago

FIA arrests an Indian national on illecit stay

1 minute ago

New Delhi again rejects Trump offer of mediation o ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan to highlight Kashmir issue at every fora ..

8 minutes ago

Power supply to remain suspended from 132 KV grid

8 minutes ago

England paceman Wood out for the season

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.