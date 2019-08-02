Cattle show at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Friday staged a cattle show at Tent Pegging Ground

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad UAF ) on Friday staged a cattle show at Tent Pegging Ground.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf along with UAF Director Farms Dr Shahid Afzal Gill, progressive farmersFarooq Ahmad Cheema, Ch Atta Gujjar and others distributed prizes among the winners.

As per result, in category of crossbred cow, Ahsan Hashmi cow clinched the first position with weight of 1,194kg while Muhammad Husnain cow stood second with the weight of 1,110Kg and Shiekh Waseem's cow got the third position with 1,040kg.

In category of Sahiwal breed, Hashim Ali's cow clinched the first position with weight of 1,102kg while Shashma's cow stood second with the weight of 930kg and Ch Abdul Rehman's cow got the third position with 900kg.

In category of bull, Abdul Rehma Gul's bull clinched the first position with weight of 980kg while Muhammad Nawaz's cow stood second with the weight of 935kg and Fiaz Ahmad's cow got the third position with 930kg.

In goat weight, Ahsan Hashmi's goat bagged the first position with 310kg while Farrukh's goat stood second with 308kg and Farrukh's goat from Gujrawala was at third with 306 kg.

In the goat milk contest, Ilyas Gujjar animal stood first with 32 litres, Allahditta's goat got second with 27 litre and Ilyas's goat third with 27 litres.

In the goat beauty, Akmal's goat from Rahimyar Khan bagged first position, Jam Irfan's goat got the second and Akmal's goat stood third.